Scammers posed as tech support to hack US agencies, NSA says

An alert sent out by the NSA and other agencies reported cybercriminals posed as tech support to get at least one federal employee to visit a malicious website.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scammers apparently hacked employees of at least two U.S. agencies last year.

This is according to an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency and a threat-sharing center for state and local governments.

They sent the alert out Wednesday, revealing cybercriminals posed as tech support to get at least one federal employee to visit a malicious website.

They were apparently trying to trick the victim into sending them money.

Officials said it is not clear if the fraud worked.

They said the scam is part of a widespread fraud campaign and has hit both private sector and government agencies.

Government officials are now worried about what hackers could do with the stolen information.

They say it could be sold to government-backed spies or could help hackers looking to covertly maintain long-term access to a network.

