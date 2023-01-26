Police search for person who stole car from VCU parking deck

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for the person they believe stole a vehicle from a parking deck on campus earlier this week.

On Jan. 24, the victim told police their black 2019 Jeep Compass was missing from VCU’s D Deck parking lot located at 515 N. 13th Street. The victim said they parked the car just before 7 p.m. the night before, but the vehicle was gone the next morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, VCU police saw the stolen vehicle on security camera. According to detectives, someone drove the vehicle out of the parking deck and parked it on the Visitor’s Deck a short time later.

The individual returned to the Visitor’s Deck and drove the vehicle onto 13th Street around 1:23 a.m.

Police say the vehicle has Virginia license plate #ULR-4299. It was last seen near the intersection of East Duval and N. 7th Streets just before 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

