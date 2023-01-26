Your Money with Carlson Financial
Traffic safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians on horizon for Richmond

By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilors would like to use nearly half a million dollars to add curb extensions along Main and Cary Streets between Belvidere Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

This is in response to a rising number of crashes involving pedestrians,

“Most importantly, the outcome will be a vision zero safety for our pedestrians and cyclists, just everybody who is walking around our neighbors to be a little bit safer,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Council.

Last year, The City of Richmond recorded 147 crashes involving pedestrians. That’s up from 117 in 2021.

Also, an on-demand pedestrian light is slated for Hull and 29th Streets intersection.

“I think you’re starting to see a lot of the projects we’ve been talking about for probably the past couple of years is now coming to a place of action. We’ve done engineering, we’re doing the work of now the studies and now is the time to put shovels in the ground and some equipment in here to do some work,” said Councilor Addison.

The other chunk of the money, more than $12 million, will bring streetscape improvements to three major bus stations, including one in Scott’s Addition. Riders will see new sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting.

“I use that bus stop when I go to city hall as well. It is not very friendly. Once you get out on the street, the sidewalk is not very conducive for someone in a wheelchair,” said Councilor Addison.

The Fall Line Trail will also receive cash for a southern connection point and rehabbing a half-mile section.

Most of the money comes from the state, with the city putting about $1.4 million in the pot.

We expect a full vote from the city council on this money at its next meeting on Feb. 13.

