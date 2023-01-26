News to Know: Newport News teacher plans to sue; Case against officer dismissed; FDA to hold COVID-19 vaccine meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Newport News Teacher Plans to Sue

Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, 25, said that on the day of the shooting, concerned staff warned administrators three times that the 6-year-old boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”

The boy shot Zwerner on Jan. 6 as she taught a class at Richneck Elementary School.

On Wednesday, the school board voted to relieve district superintendent George Parker III of his duties effective Feb. 1.

Richneck’s vice principal has also resigned.

Case Against Officer Charged With Manslaughter Dismissed

An abrupt end to a controversial trial against a Henrico police officer. A judge dismisses the case against Officer Timothy Million on a charge of manslaughter.

Million shot Tony Singleton after a car crash on Interstate 64 in November 2021.

Witnesses testified - Singleton was angry and visibly intoxicated after flipping his car multiple times.

At one point, the body cam video shows Singleton exiting the car disobeying the officer’s orders. Officer Million approaches him, appears to shove him, and shoots him seven times.

The commonwealth rested its case Tuesday arguing seven gunshots constituted unreasonable force.

The defense argued it was self-defense because Singleton was reaching in his waistband for a knife.

FDA Proposes Making COVID-19 Vaccine To Be More Like Flu Shot

The FDA wants to make the COVID-19 vaccine similar to the flu shot - easily accessible and more of a yearly vaccine.

The agency will also discuss skipping over the primary series, meaning that most unvaccinated individuals could go ahead and get the latest booster shot if they decided to get a Covid vaccine.

If the change is approved, some groups would still be advised to get two doses, including older adults, those who are immunocompromised, as well as children who are two and younger.

Attorney General: Release of 137 Criminals Violated Policy, State Law

Attorney General Jason Miyares releases the findings of a year-long investigation into the Virginia Parole Board.

The investigation finds between February and April 2020, the Virginia Parole Board violated state law at least 149 times following the release of convicted murderers and rapists.

In a 69-page report, former Virginia Parole Board Chair Adrianne Bennett gave the green light to release 137 convicted violent criminals.

Attorney General Jason Miyares says because of the statute of limitations, Bennett cannot be charged criminally. He recommends enhancing ethics rules for parole board members.

County Seeks Developers For Southside Speedway

A consultant goes over the results of a report to evaluate the viability of Southside Speedway. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

The speedway off Genito Road closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last year a report found the shuttered track was unsafe and in need of significant repairs.

Those repairs will cost just as much as leveling the facility and building a new one.

Chesterfield is asking for responses by the end of February.

Partly Sunny, Breezy Thursday!

It will be dry for a few days, and rain chances will pick up again late Sunday into Monday.

Highs will be in the low 50s.

