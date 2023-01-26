Libbie Avenue, Cary Street Road to close for several months starting Jan. 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, the City of Richmond will begin a months-long project replacing multiple sections of a sewer main along Libbie Avenue and Cary Street Road.

The Department of Public Utilities says the sewer main is at risk of imminent failure after most sewers deteriorated to the point that they have begun to leak, collapse, or are at risk of failure.

Work is expected to take seven months to complete, and will be scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

According to the city, the project will undergo three phases:

Phase 1: Duration: 6 weeks. 0 block of Libbie Avenue closed to thru traffic from Cary Street Road to Matoaka Road

Phase 2: Duration: 5 weeks. Cary Street Road closed to thru traffic in both directions from Three Chopt Road to Tuckahoe Boulevard

Phase 3: Duration: 17 weeks. Eastbound lane of Cary Street Road closed to thru traffic from Three Chopt Road to Tuckahoe Boulevard

The Department of Public Utilities says each detour will be in place 24//7 until the respective phase is complete.

“Each resident will be notified a minimum of 48 hours prior to any work commencing on their respective sewer service lateral that is anticipated to impact their sewer service. This notice will be given via a door hanger-style tag that will be hand-delivered to the residents on an as-needed basis. The impact to sewer service will be minimal and will affect approximately 10 properties,” DPU said.

The city is asking residents to pay attention to “closed lanes” and “no parking signs” around the work zone areas.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.