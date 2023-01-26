Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded with a $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Florida say a man was rewarded with a million-dollar prize after keeping his cool in line.

According to the Florida Lottery, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, recently won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Espinoza said he kept his emotions in check the day he bought the ticket despite someone cutting in front of him while in line.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me,” Espinoza told lottery officials.

The lucky winner said instead of saying something, he decided to just buy a ticket at the counter.

And that ticket ended up being the million-dollar winner.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars,” Espinoza said.

The 43-year-old said he plans to use some of the winnings to buy a home for his family.

On Wednesday, Espinoza collected his winnings at Florida Lottery headquarters. Officials said he chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Publix grocery store on Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach with the retailer receiving a $2,000 bonus commission.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
State police say they believe rain is the cause of this chain-reaction style crash.
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
Officer Timothy Million.
Judge dismisses case against Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
Taylor with his daughter
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed

Latest News

Police in New York arrested Richmond man Dexter Superville, Jr. in connection to an October...
Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
Asuntae Barksdale, 25, and Avontae Smith, 22, were arrested in November 2022 in connection to a...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide