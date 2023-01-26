Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
State police say they believe rain is the cause of this chain-reaction style crash.
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
Officer Timothy Million.
Judge dismisses case against Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
Taylor with his daughter
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed

Latest News

Feds: Nursing schools sold fake degrees
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
5 Memphis officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death
The project is expected to be complete on Aug. 31, 2023.
Libbie Avenue, Cary Street Road to close for several months starting Jan. 30
FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents