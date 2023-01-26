Your Money with Carlson Financial
56-year-old man dies in fatal shooting in Richmond’s southside

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond has died after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon.

On Jan. 24, just before 1 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street near the Village South Townhomes on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Tegene Birke had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police have not announced any leads on a suspect or the victim’s identity.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective P. Ripley at (804)-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

