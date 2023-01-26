2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged two men suspected of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man in Midlothian on Halloween last year.

On Oct. 31, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Carriage Lane, police found Robert Ashburn had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed Ashburn was leaving his house to leave for work when he saw someone going through his girlfriend’s unlocked car. Ashburn went to confront the subject, and he was shot. The suspect fled the area on foot.

In early November, police released surveillance video related to the shooting to identify the suspect. A camera in the area captured video of the suspect rummaging through the vehicle. On the video, the suspect and Ashburn could be heard speaking before the shooting.

Police say through an extensive investigation, detectives identified Asuntae Barksdale, 25, as the suspect. He was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Detectives then learned Barksdale was in a vehicle that was stopped by Chesterfield police on the night of the homicide after the shooting occurred. They reviewed body camera footage of the traffic stop and learned that three people, including Barksdale, were in the car that night. Detectives began working to identify the other two in that vehicle.

One of the two was identified as Avontae Smith, then 21, who was arrested on Nov. 29. Smith was also charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Detectives identified the third person in the car that night, but following consultation with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, that person was not charged in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

