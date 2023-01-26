Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested and charged two men suspected of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man in Midlothian on Halloween last year.

On Oct. 31, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Carriage Lane, police found Robert Ashburn had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘It’s just very scary’: Police investigating deadly shooting in Midlothian neighborhood

The investigation revealed Ashburn was leaving his house to leave for work when he saw someone going through his girlfriend’s unlocked car. Ashburn went to confront the subject, and he was shot. The suspect fled the area on foot.

In early November, police released surveillance video related to the shooting to identify the suspect. A camera in the area captured video of the suspect rummaging through the vehicle. On the video, the suspect and Ashburn could be heard speaking before the shooting.

Police say through an extensive investigation, detectives identified Asuntae Barksdale, 25, as the suspect. He was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Detectives then learned Barksdale was in a vehicle that was stopped by Chesterfield police on the night of the homicide after the shooting occurred. They reviewed body camera footage of the traffic stop and learned that three people, including Barksdale, were in the car that night. Detectives began working to identify the other two in that vehicle.

One of the two was identified as Avontae Smith, then 21, who was arrested on Nov. 29. Smith was also charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Detectives identified the third person in the car that night, but following consultation with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, that person was not charged in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
State police say they believe rain is the cause of this chain-reaction style crash.
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
Officer Timothy Million.
Judge dismisses case against Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
Taylor with his daughter
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed

Latest News

Police in New York arrested Richmond man Dexter Superville, Jr. in connection to an October...
Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the 3400 block of Maury Street.
56-year-old man dies in fatal shooting in Richmond’s southside
Forest Hill Avenue would see traffic calming measures between 41st and 43rd Streets to help...
Traffic safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians on horizon for Richmond
Police have arrested and charged two men suspected of shooting and killing a 56-year-old man in...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide