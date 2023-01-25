Wednesday Forecast: A soaking, chilly rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect a soaking, chilly rain today with around 1″ in RVA. BIG Temperature gradient with Cold air locked in on the West side of town.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Around 1″ of rain expected. Rain is spotty and light in the morning, then steady and heavier in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s at the airport, but the 50s likely won’t get reached until very late in the day. Our western and northwestern counties (including the close in suburbs like Short Pump and Midlothian stay in the 40s) (Rain Chance: 100%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain chance 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain chance 40%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.