VCU holds grand opening on-campus grocery store for students, community

Ram City Market is an on-campus grocery store option for VCU students and the community.
Ram City Market is an on-campus grocery store option for VCU students and the community.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Commonwealth University has opened a new on-campus grocery store for students and the community.

The new Ram City Market replaces the campus Walmart on West Grace Street that closed in 2019.

The school says the market offers fresh produce, to-go coffee, ready-to-eat meals and a variety of grocery items to help close the gap in food insecurity.

It will also stay open until 1 a.m. every night. They accept swipes, Dining Dollars, cash, debit, credit and RamBucks and are trying to be approved to accept SNAP payments.

