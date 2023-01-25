Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Police reveal new details about officer-involved shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police revealed new details Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured earlier this month.

Police said officers were executing a search warrant in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive on Jan. 9 in connection to a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation.

That same day, Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards held a press conference. He said that after officers announced their presence and requested 11 times that those living inside the home step out with their hands up after no one came out, they knocked on the door before entering the home.

Once inside, 61-year-old Douglas Price was believed to be pointing a gun at a Richmond police officer. Chief Edwards says this is when police shot Price.

Price was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.

During another press conference on Jan. 25, Acting Chief Edwards provided an update on the shooting.

Edwards said that Sgt. Cody Adams shot Price during the search warrant.

RPD says numerous items were recovered from the home:

  • 1300 grams of Cocaine
  • 140 grams of Fentanyl-pressed pills
  • 28 grams of Fentanyl
  • 6 pounds of Cannabis
  • 1 tactical shotgun
  • 1 AR rifle
  • 2 AR pistols
  • 2 handguns
  • 5 magazines

