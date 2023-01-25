Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond Police exploring gunshot detection technology

Wednesday, during a crime briefing, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said the department in...
Wednesday, during a crime briefing, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said the department in interested in using sensors around the city to track gunfire.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If shots ring out in Richmond, police are hopeful technology can help them figure out what happened quicker.

Wednesday, during a crime briefing, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said the department is interested in using sensors around the city to track gunfire.

“The frustration they have of saying I’m hearing gunfire, but I can’t exactly pinpoint where it is, that technology gives you a lat and longitude of where that gunfire is,” said Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards, Richmond Police Dept.

Under the program, sensors would be placed on buildings or light posts in high-crime areas. It is also costly and would take about a year to get into place, but Edwards says it’s worth it.

“Many times our officers respond to a scene of gunfire, no one’s hit, and we don’t know exactly where it occurred. The good officers will spend some time looking for it, but not everyone can find the casings,” said Acting Chief Edwards.

The department now has 36 license plate readers around the city, including one on North Avenue. Edwards says the cameras have already helped solve crimes and located stolen vehicles.

“We need to leverage all the technology we can to make our officers more effective and more efficient,” said Acting Police Chief Edwards.

Major crime across Richmond is up 19%, primarily driven by property crimes, because violent crime is flat.

Homicides fell 34% in 2022 from the year before, though shootings were up 5 percent. Among property crimes, burglaries rose 11% and car break-ins were up nearly 40%.

Edwards says active patrols and community walks are all critical factors in turning the numbers around.

“We’ve identified the hot spots in the neighborhoods. We have these officers mark out there for 10-15 minutes. Studies have shown that it deters crime,” said Acting Chief Edwards.

The department now has a machine of its own to do ballistics comparison work, cutting the time from weeks to days.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the 3400 block of Maury Street.
Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside

Latest News

Ram City Market is an on-campus grocery store option for VCU students and the community.
VCU holds grand opening on-campus grocery store for students, community
Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15, 2023.
Oregon man convicted of child sex crimes in Virginia
Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards discusses the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Richmond Police reveal new details about officer-involved shooting
Dr. Nicole Rankins: Things you don't say or do when talking to a pregnant woman
Dr. Nicole Rankins: Things you don't say or do when talking to a pregnant woman