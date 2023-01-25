Oregon man convicted of child sex crimes in Virginia

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15, 2023.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - An Oregon man is facing years in prison after being convicted of child sex crimes in Virginia.

Rusty McGuire, Louisa County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney announced that Daniel R. Thomas, 50, of Portland, Oregon was convicted of one count of indecent liberties with a minor less than 14 years old, three counts of production of child pornography, and two counts of soliciting a minor over a communication device.

The investigation reveals that in early 2022, a Louisa father checked his child’s phone and noticed an inappropriate conversation with another person.

After turning in the phone to authorities, detectives found exploitive conversations with between the child and Thomas - who admitted he recently left prison and was on probation.

The commonwealth charged Thomas as a serial sex offender based on two prior convictions for sexual assault of minors less than 14 years old from 2004 in Oregon.

McGuire says the case was scheduled for a two-day trial, but Thomas chose to plead guilty to all charges.

“I guess the message did not reach Portland to not exploit our children in Louisa County.  We make protecting our children a priority and we will come for you no matter where you are if you attempt to exploit our children,” McGuire said.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15, 2023. He faces 20 mandatory years in prison, and the judge can sentence him up to 130 years.

