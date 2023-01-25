News to Know: Teen killed in shooting; Richmond police speak on crime ; Cold, rainy Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

16-year-old Boy Killed in Shooting

Chesterfield police were called to Chippenham Hospital where the boy showed up with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead inside the hospital.

Police are working to learn more about the location of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

RPD Discuss End Of The Year Crime Stats

Richmond’s acting police chief Rick Edwards is expected to update the city on last year’s crime stats.

This comes after two men were shot and killed yesterday.

Acting Chief Edwards is also expected to share plans for public safety in the new year.

To watch the briefing click here.

Lawyer For Richneck Teacher Shot To Speak Publicly For The First Time

The lawyer representing teacher Newport News teacher Abby Zwerner is expected to speak on her behalf.

Trial lawyer Diane Toscano will discuss her recovery, new information about the shooting, and the next steps.

Zwerner will not be present for the update.

Tax Refunds May Be Smaller This Year

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up to 21days of the filing date. (WALB)

Tax season has started and the IRS says taxpayers should expect to see a lower refund this year.

This is due to key tax credits returning to pre-pandemic amounts.

One of the biggest changes expected is the loss of the expanded child tax credit which was raised from $2,000 to as much as $3,600 per dependent in 2021.

The earned income and child-dependent care tax credits will also be returning to 2019 standards and will now be $500 as opposed to the $1,500 given in 2021.

Cold, Rainy Wednesday

Today will be a cold and rainy day with around 1″ in RVA.

Highs in the low to mid-50s.

