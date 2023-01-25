Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing within the first quarter of 2023.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Netflix will reportedly end free password sharing by the end of March, according to several reports.

Fortune and Business Insider both reported the company recently shared the news in a letter to shareholders.

In the letter, Netflix said they plan on ending free password sharing within the first quarter of 2023.

According to Fortune, Netflix said that more than 100 million households are using accounts paid for by other people. Netflix said in the letter that the practice “undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix.”

Netflix has already rolled out a trial of paid sharing in some Latin American countries, including Chile and Peru, Business Insider reported. Members pay an extra $2 or $3 for member accounts made for people living outside the given household.

For those who plan on subscribing themselves to avoid paid sharing, Business Insider reported they will be able to transfer their user profiles to a new account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the 3400 block of Maury Street.
Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside

Latest News

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Ram City Market is an on-campus grocery store option for VCU students and the community.
VCU holds grand opening on-campus grocery store for students, community
Officials confirmed that one of the original dolphins at The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas...
‘Heartbroken’: Original dolphin at Mirage resort in Las Vegas dies at 48
FILE - Honoree Lloyd Morrisett appears with muppet characters at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center...
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies