Louisa County Public schools make 5,000 meals for community

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Students, staff and community members at Louisa County Public Schools worked together Wednesday to create meal packs.

The meal packing is a part of the school district’s asynchronous learning days, which are days during the school year when students sign up to complete community service projects.

More than 300 students, staff, and community members packaged meals for the local resource council.

In just two hours, they packed 5,000 meals into about 135 boxes. Each box also contained a positive, hand-drawn message.

LCPS partnered with Meals of Hope, Louisa Methodist Church and Goodman Excavation to help package the meals.

The division says community service projects will continue during the next asynchronous learning day in February, with plans to pack another 5,000 meals.

