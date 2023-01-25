Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -The lawyer representing the teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School is set to make public remarks Wednesday morning.

WVEC reports Diane Toscano is expected to discuss Abby Zwerner’s recovery, new information regarding the shooting and the next steps moving forward, the Toscano Law Group says. They also say Zwerner will not be present for the update.

Toscano’s remarks are coming less than a week after Riverside Health System confirmed Zwerner was released from the hospital and continuing her recovery as an outpatient.

City officials said the shooting was not an accident and happened in a classroom while Zwerner was teaching.

Richneck Elementary School has been closed since the shooting, but officials announced a reopening date of Jan. 30.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around...
Hopewell man shot to death at apartment complex
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The Chesterfield Police Department says what they thought was a possible abduction at...
Police: Incident at Chesterfield Towne Center was a prank, not an abduction
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
Experts say that with scams and frauds on the rise and with more of our lives moving online,...
Data Privacy Week: Tips to keep your online information safe
Coach Ron Goff has been involved with Caroline County schools in various capacities for about...
‘He’s like an extra parent’: Students and staff thank assistant football coach
The festival, May 19-21, will feature regional and national acts as it returns to Brown’s Island.
Dominion Energy Riverrock 2023 lineup announced