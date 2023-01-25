Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the 3400 block of Maury Street.
Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside

Latest News

LCPS partnered with Meals of Hope, Louisa Methodist Church and Goodman Excavation to help...
Louisa County Public schools make 5,000 meals for community
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Ram City Market is an on-campus grocery store option for VCU students and the community.
VCU holds grand opening on-campus grocery store for students, community
State police say they believe rain is the cause of this chain-reaction style crash.
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo