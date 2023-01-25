The House of Eve: Richmond author debuts historical fiction novel inspired by ‘strong women’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond author is hoping to encourage others to learn about the stories of the past through historical fiction.

Sadeqa Johnson’s first historical fiction novel, Yellow Wife has won several awards. It is inspired by the life of Mary Lumpkins, who survived and eventually liberated the brutal Lumpkins Slave Jail in Richmond.

“It’s really important for me to amplify Black voices in my stories,” said Johnson.

In her newest novel, The House of Eve, readers are taken back to the 1950′s in Philadelphia and Washington DC. The story explores motherhood, colorism, classism, education and love, told through the eyes of two young women named Ruby and Eleanor.

1950s Philadelphia: fifteen-year-old Ruby Pearsall is on track to becoming the first in her family to attend college, in spite of having a mother more interested in keeping a man than raising a daughter. But a taboo love affair threatens to pull her back down into the poverty and desperation that has been passed on to her like a birthright.

Eleanor Quarles arrives in Washington, DC, with ambition and secrets. When she meets the handsome William Pride at Howard University, they fall madly in love. But William hails from one of DC’s elite wealthy Black families, and his par­ents don’t let just anyone into their fold. Eleanor hopes that a baby will make her finally feel at home in William’s family and grant her the life she’s been searching for. But having a baby—and fitting in—is easier said than done.With their stories colliding in the most unexpected of ways, Ruby and Eleanor will both make decisions that shape the trajectory of their lives.

The House of Eve (NBC 12)

“For me, what I’m writing is our stories. We stand on the shoulders of women--and without them, there would be no us. [I also write about] the impossible decisions that they’ve had to make throughout history,” she explained.

Johnson’s family was on her heart, as she spent nearly two years writing The House of Eve. Her mother was born in secret. A secret the family kept for years because Johnson’s grandmother got pregnant at 14 years old.

Sadeqa Johnson with her mom (L) and grandmother (R). (Sadeqa Johnson)

“It took me on this journey of researching these homes for unwed women. The startling discovery was between 1945 and 1975, 1.5 million babies were surrendered in these homes. I say surrendered because these girls were young,” she said. “Sometimes they were coerced, they were forced. They were shamed into giving up their children. So I was trying to figure out, well, what options did my grandmother have. As I was researching, I couldn’t find one single black woman in the story.”

Florence Crittenton home was established as a place to "reform “fallen women” and preach salvation and hope to and provide shelter for unmarried, pregnant women and girls." (Sadeqa Johnson)

Writing stories based on Black history is Johnson’s way of helping teach others and preserve stories of the past.

“I want [readers] to take away that we come from strong people. Black people’s stories and history is not a single narrative, it’s colorful and it’s full of celebration and love and family. Family doesn’t always look one way,” Johnson said.

She hopes people will read her novels and work to learn more about people who have paved the way.

“There are people who I’ve written about that you can go and look up. One is Dorothy Porter. She was 40 years into designing the library at Howard University, which is the biggest compilation of black and Africana studies. I wrote about her in [The House of Eve],” explained Johnson. “So you could look her up and find out more because she’s an unsung hero.”

The House of Eve is Johnson’s fifth novel. She will celebrate the release of the book with a tour that begins in Richmond.

Johnson says her first book took ten years to write and publish, all while she worked as a publicist.

“I worked at Scholastic Books. I worked on the first three Harry Potter books. I have autographed books in my house. That was that was the beginning of the journey. I always knew that I wanted to write,” she said.”

She kept writing, even as she worked to help others publish their work. Along the way there was waiting and at times rejection, but Johnson was determined. As people all over the world continue to read her books, she hopes to keep writing and inspiring others to do the same.

“I say just give it a try. Don’t let the story die inside of you. Stories choose us. That story chose you,” she said. “I’m finally here. It’s been years, years and years of working to get to the point where anybody cares what my name is and what book I’m writing next. It just feels like a long time coming, but I also feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at the moment.”

