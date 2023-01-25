Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Greene County man is mustache champ

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair.

Bob Baker’s award-winning mustache has taken on a life of itself. He won the national mustache styling championship in 2022 for the second time. He also won two years ago as a rookie in 2020 in the freestyle category.

“When they said, ‘winner Robert Baker,’ I almost fell out of my chair. I was definitely surprised because it was my first nationals,” Baker said.

His mustache, named “Elliot Norris,” has been styled in a variety of ways: Classic handlebar, pencil, and walrus to name a few.

“It’s funny, when I first went from beard to mustache everybody was like, ‘What did you do?’ Now everyone likes to tell their friends, ‘He’s a two-time mustache champion. Look him up online,’” Baker said.

He says the original plan was to have a mustache for three weeks. Things changed, and Baker started getting featured in publications.

“I have about 35 different companies that send me products to test out, to give feedback, and share my process with online,” Baker said.

He has around 1.3 million followers on TikTok. Elliott Norris even helped Baker land a part in a bare-knuckles boxing movie.

“The director turns around, ‘We love your mustache. How about we give you a speaking part and a shot in the ring with the main actor.’ It was a dream come true,” Baker said.

Next up is a championship competition in Germany. Baker says there isn’t a lot of money in competing, but he does have sponsors to help cover some of expenses.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
State police say they believe rain is the cause of this chain-reaction style crash.
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
Officer Timothy Million.
Judge dismisses case against Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
Taylor with his daughter
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed

Latest News

Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Numerous games on CW Richmond this winter feature either Virginia Union or Virginia State.
CW Richmond to air HBCU basketball games
The University of Virginia football program is introducing nearly two dozen additions to the...
UVA football program signs 22 future Cavaliers during 2023 National Signing Day
Coach Tony Elliott
UVA football program signs 22 future Cavaliers during 2023 National Signing Day
The Virginia Racing Commission approved 27 events to be held at Colonial Downs in 2023.
Colonial Downs to host 27 races in 2023