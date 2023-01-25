Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Green Book legislation passes Virginia House

Images from inside of the Green Books published during the Jim Crow era.
Images from inside of the Green Books published during the Jim Crow era.(Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources/ The New York Public Library via Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country.

Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in the Green Book after the House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday to permit the placement of historical signs at those sites.

Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, the patron of House Bill 1968, said he was “very hopeful that when we get to the Senate, we’re going to have partners over there who are as excited about this idea as we are, and I think we’re going to see bipartisan support over there as well.”

Martin Brown, Virginia’s chief diversity officer and director of the state’s Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion said Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports the bill. Brown said Youngkin believes it is “consistent with promoting all history” and “recognizes the disparities that took place, but also celebrates the consistent overcoming effort of African Americans.”

Victor Hugo Green, a mailman from New York, published the Green Book annually from 1936 to 1966, a time when local and state Jim Crow laws legalized racial segregation.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the 3400 block of Maury Street.
Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Officer Timothy Million.
Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter

Latest News

UVA Police Chief lobbying for bill to change gun carrying on university campuses
UVA Police Chief lobbying for bill to change gun carrying on university campuses
Data Privacy Week: Tips to keep your online information safe
Data Privacy Week: Tips to keep your online information safe
A 15-year-old pleads guilty in the shooting of Brian Robinson Jr.
A 15-year old pleads guilty in the shooting of Brian Robinson Jr.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting