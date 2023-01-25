Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -Multiple crashes on I-95 in Spotsylvania involving nearly 20 vehicles are causing significant delays Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 25, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-95 at the 116-mile marker.

Officials investigated and found three separate crashes involved. VDOT says 18 vehicles were involved in the crash as well. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They believe the initial crash caused a chain of secondary, reaction-style impacts after a sedan spun out in the rain.

This incident is still under investigation.

Traffic around the crash scene is being diverted to exit 110 in Caroline County. As of 4:30 p.m., the left lane of I-95 north is open.

