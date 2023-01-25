Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are still working to find out where the shooting happened.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the 3400 block of Maury Street.
Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
Officer Timothy Million.
Trial underway for Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
The festival, May 19-21, will feature regional and national acts as it returns to Brown’s Island.
Dominion Energy Riverrock 2023 lineup announced

Latest News

Taylor with his daughter
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting
A Hopewell mother is looking for answers after her son, 26-year-old TeAndrey Taylor, was shot...
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed
Police say they found one man dead at a townhome complex, another was injured at a fire station...
1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting