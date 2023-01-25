16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are still working to find out where the shooting happened.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

