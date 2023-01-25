1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening.

On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting.

On scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments later, a second call came up the road in the 7400 block of Forest Hill at Fire Station 20. More officers responded and found another man who had been shot with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804)-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

