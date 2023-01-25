Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

1 man dead, another injured in Forest Hill shooting

Police say they found one man dead at a townhome complex, another was injured at a fire station up the road
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down...
Police say one victim was found at the Stratford Hills Townhomes and the other was found down the road at Fire Station 20.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond Tuesday evening.

On Jan. 24, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Kenmore Avenue for the report of a shooting.

On scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments later, a second call came up the road in the 7400 block of Forest Hill at Fire Station 20. More officers responded and found another man who had been shot with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804)-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around...
Hopewell man shot to death at apartment complex
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The Chesterfield Police Department says what they thought was a possible abduction at...
Police: Incident at Chesterfield Towne Center was a prank, not an abduction
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
Experts say that with scams and frauds on the rise and with more of our lives moving online,...
Data Privacy Week: Tips to keep your online information safe
Coach Ron Goff has been involved with Caroline County schools in various capacities for about...
‘He’s like an extra parent’: Students and staff thank assistant football coach
The festival, May 19-21, will feature regional and national acts as it returns to Brown’s Island.
Dominion Energy Riverrock 2023 lineup announced