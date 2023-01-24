Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: A pleasant winter day ahead of soaking rain tomorrow

Big temperature gradient Tuesday means it’s a chilly rain NW, warmer SE
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sunny and pleasant day Today ill be followed by another soaking rain Tomorrow.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with another soaking rain likely. Around 1″ of rain expected. An isolated storm possible late afternoon and evening, especially on the SE side of the metro area. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid 50s. Be alert for a big temperature gradient. Close suburbs like Midlothian and Short Pump could get stuck in the 40s, while it’ll be much warmer (upper 50s) late in the day for the Eastern Side of RVA (Rain Chance: Close to 100%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.

