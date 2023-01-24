Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Secondhand electronics marketplace makes it easy to sell unused items

Refurbished smartphone market is over $50B a year
Places to sell your electronics
Places to sell your electronics(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Selling older electronics can turn an unexpected profit. According to Statista, the refurbished smartphone market is $50 billion a year

There are several sites that buy used electronics.

Decluttr is a great place to sell your gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, games, DVDs and CDs. You create an account and scan in or type in the items you want to sell. Afterwards, you’ll get an email with a prepaid label to ship your items. Decluttr pays by direct deposit, Paypal or check.  

BuyBackBoss offers cash for your used or broken iPhone, Android, tablet, smartwatch, and other electronic devices. You can either trade, sell or donate your phone via their giveback program. 

Gazelle is another popular option. It makes an instant offer on used devices including certain smartphone models, iPads, tablets, MacBooks, and Mac computers. You can get paid via Amazon gift card or PayPal.  

Experts said before selling online, do your research to find one which site works best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around...
Hopewell man shot to death at apartment complex
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The Chesterfield Police Department says what they thought was a possible abduction at...
Police: Incident at Chesterfield Towne Center was a prank, not an abduction
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Shameka Brown is waiting for unemployment benefits after discovering a fraudulent claim was...
‘I am a victim of fraud:’ Richmond woman waiting for VEC benefits gets help from state delegate
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store
Tuesday morning state democrats unveiled a constitutional amendment from reproductive freedom.
Virginia Democrats introduce abortion rights constitutional amendment