School officials: Richneck Elementary School to reopen Jan. 30

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - More than two weeks after a 6-year-old intentionally shot his first-grade teacher, Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will reopen next week.

WVEC reports that the school division sent a text message to families saying the school will “reopen for all students on Monday, Jan. 30.”

Ahead of the reopening - a “Family Day” is scheduled for Wednesday for students and their families to visit staff and participate in activities at the school.

The Newport News School Board says 90 new metal detectors will go in every school in the division - with some schools having more than one.

