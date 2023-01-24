News to Know: 7 dead after two Ca. shootings; Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer; Confederate general’s remains reburied

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Teen Pleads Guilty to Killing Lucia Bremer

Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, pleaded guilty on Monday.

This comes the week before 16-year-old Dylan Williams was set to stand trial as an adult.

The family of Lucia Bremer released a statement saying that yesterday’s plea deal has their full endorsement.

Williams entered guilty pleas on three charges - including the first-degree murder of Bremer - and the attempted murder of her friend - who was there during the crime.

7 Dead After Two Shootings At Half Moon Bay

Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead. (KGO)

The first shooting happened at Mountain Mushroom Farm - four people were killed.

The second was at the rice trucking, soil farm - where police found the other three dead.

Police say a 67-year-old man has turned himself in to authorities.

Gov. Youngkin Campaigns Tax Relief Proposal

Youngkin spoke to a crowd in Richmond last night on how he plans to attract more people to live and do business in the Commonwealth.

His plan is to lower the top income tax rate from five and three quarters to five and a half percent - and raise the standard deduction to $9,000 for filers and $18,000 for joint filing.

The bill passed on party lines but will likely face pushback in the senate.

A.P. Hill’s Remains Laid To Rest In Culpeper

The A.P. Hill statue was the last Confederate statue owned by the city of Richmond to be removed. (WWBT)

Hill’s remains were taken from beneath the monument that was located on Richmond’s northside at the intersection of Laburnum and Hermitage Road.

The monument was the last Confederate statue to be removed from the city.

Pleasant Winter Day!

Today will be a beautiful sunny day, followed by soaking rain tomorrow.

Highs will be in the mid-50s.

