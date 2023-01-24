Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘He’s like an extra parent’: Students and staff thank assistant football coach

By Anthony Albarran
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -From washing dirty uniforms to fixing equipment and cutting the grass, a volunteer football coach in Caroline County is making an impact on and off the field.

It’s why faculty members, parents and students reached out to NBC12 to honor Ron Goff with this week’s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

