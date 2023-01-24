Dominion Energy Riverrock 2023 lineup announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for fans of Dominion Energy’s Riverrock Festival! The 2023 musical lineup has officially been announced.

The festival, May 19-21, will feature regional and national acts as it returns to Brown’s Island.

Performances kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on May 19 with Brooklyn-based band The National Reserve.

Here’s a look at the full lineup:

Friday, May 19

6:30 p.m. | The National Reserve

8:00 p.m. | Kitchen Dwellers

Saturday, May 20

1:00 p.m. | Willie DE

2:05 p.m. | Flight Club

3:15 p.m. | Pharaoh Sistare

5:20 p.m. | Erin and the Wildfire

6:15 p.m. | Sierra Hull

8:00 p.m. | Neal Francis

Sunday, May 21

1:00 p.m. | Justin Golden

2:20 p.m. | Cosmic Collective

3:40 p.m. | 49 Winchester

“We’re very excited about this year’s musical line up for Dominion Energy Riverrock,” said Stephen Lecky, Director of Events for Venture Richmond. “We feel that this year has a rich mix of not only local and national acts, but a variety of styles that are guaranteed to appeal to all music fans. We have no doubt that these artists will enhance the outdoor atmosphere along the James River and are sure to be a highlight of the festival.”

To register, or learn more about all of the featured artists, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.