15-year-old pleads guilty in Commanders player shooting case

WASHINGTON, D.C., Va. (WWBT) -A D.C. 15-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to attempted robbery in the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

NBC4 reports that during a juvenile hearing, the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one shot the player.

According to prosecutors, the teenager told police, “I was trying to rob a man for a hellcat, and it went wrong. I wasn’t thinking.”

The “hellcat” refers to Robinson’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, NBC4 reports.

The teenager also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October shooting death of another 15-year-old.

Prosecutors asked that the teenager be committed to a youth rehabilitation facility.

