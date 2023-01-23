Your Money with Carlson Financial
Va. delegate proposes three day waiting period law for gun purchases

Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing firearms.(KSLA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia lawmaker is looking to create a three-day waiting period for any gun purchases.

WVEC reports that the proposal is coming from a delegate who represents Chesapeake - where six people were killed and four more hurt in a shooting inside a Walmart three months ago.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the Walmart gunman legally purchased the firearm the morning of the shooting - which is something Delegate Cliff Hayes says this bill could prevent.

Delegate Hayes referenced a study that found waiting period laws can reduce gun homicides by roughly 17 percent.

Nine other states, and Washington D.C., have waiting period laws in place for purchasing firearms.

Delegate Hayes says the bill is still waiting to be referred to a committee.

