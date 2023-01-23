Your Money with Carlson Financial
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, pleaded guilty on Monday.

The shooting happened in March 2021 in the Gayton Forest West subdivision while Bremer and a friend were walking near Godwin High School.

A jury trial in the case was scheduled to start on Jan. 30 after several postponements last year.

Back in June, the prosecution and defense agreed to allow Williams to delay the trial, so Williams could undergo a neuropsychological evaluation.

On Monday, Williams entered guilty pleas for first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for April.

