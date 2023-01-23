Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Suspect wanted for making bomb threat toward Wytheville Walmart

Wytheville Police
Wytheville Police(Wytheville Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alan Rosenbaum, 41 of Charlottesville and formerly of Wytheville, is wanted for allegedly making threats by phone to the Wytheville Walmart on Sunday night.

The store was evacuated and searched, according to Wytheville Police. No explosive devices were found.

Rosenbaum is wanted for the felony of communicating threats to Walmart to bomb or burn the building and the misdemeanor of threatening an illegal act over the phone.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around...
Hopewell man shot to death at apartment complex
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The Chesterfield Police Department says what they thought was a possible abduction at...
Police: Incident at Chesterfield Towne Center was a prank, not an abduction
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Taste Test Tuesday: Carena's Jamaican Grille
Taste Test Tuesday: Carena's Jamaican Grille
The festival, May 19-21, will feature regional and national acts as it returns to Brown’s Island.
Dominion Energy Riverrock 2023 lineup announced
The bill would make gun owners lock their weapons in a container, compartment or cabinet that's...
Virginia Senate committee advances bill toughening gun storage laws
The teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer pleads guilty to her murder.
News to Know: 7 dead after two Ca. shootings; Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer; Confederate general’s remains reburied
Senate committee advances bill on gun storage as gun violence in minors rise
Senate committee advances bill on gun storage as gun violence in minors rise