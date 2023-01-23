Your Money with Carlson Financial
Superintendent: Henrico Schools to add metal detectors next month

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools superintendent is making an urgent plea to families to help make schools safer.

This comes after officials say that a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Holman Middle School around 11 a.m. Friday morning after an anonymous was made.

The incident at Holman is the most recent, safety-related incident involving weapons and threats being made to schools across Henrico County this school year.

In a lengthy statement to families Sunday night, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell says “students should not have anxiety about going to school, and teachers should not have to worry about putting themselves in harm’s way to protect their students. Enough is enough.”

Also, in that statement, Dr. Cashwell announced that by mid-February, the division will begin testing metal detectors in multiple schools throughout the county. Trained staff will also use free-standing detectors, wands, and other weapon-detecting technology.

This is expected to impact the student arrival process, but Dr. Cashwell says officials are working to minimize delays.

Dr. Cashwell is also pleading with families to talk to their kids and be present. She also urges parents to know what their kids post on social media and what they carry to school.

Dr. Cashwell is asking parents to remind their children that there are serious consequences for bringing weapons to school.

Here’s Dr. Cashwell’s full statement:

