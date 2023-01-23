Your Money with Carlson Financial
Poll shows support for stronger mental health access

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new poll shows Virginians overwhelmingly support new state investments to expand mental health care and substance abuse services.

This comes during rising demand for behavioral health treatment.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says a public opinion survey that was conducted in January found that after hearing details of a 230 million dollar state budget proposal, 76 percent of respondents expressed support.

“We are polling about behavioral health issues generally about people’s own mental wellness, but then drilling down to the specifics reflected in the governor’s package of budget amendments,” said Julian Walker, vice president of communications at Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Virginia is currently ranked 37th among states in access to mental health services according to the 2022 Mental Health America rankings.

