News to Know: Henrico Schools’ superintendent makes plea; Man shot to death at apartment complex; Partly sunny, breezy

The Henrico County Public Schools' superintendent is making an urgent plea to families to help make schools safer.
The Henrico County Public Schools' superintendent is making an urgent plea to families to help make schools safer.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Henrico Schools To Add Metal Detectors Next Month

This comes after officials say that a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Holman Middle School around 11 a.m. Friday morning after an anonymous was made.

In a lengthy statement to families Sunday night, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell says “students should not have anxiety about going to school, and teachers should not have to worry about putting themselves in harm’s way to protect their students. Enough is enough.”

Also, in that statement, Dr. Cashwell announced that by mid-February, the division will begin testing metal detectors in multiple schools throughout the county. Trained staff will also use free-standing detectors, wands, and other weapon-detecting technology.

This is expected to impact the student arrival process, but Dr. Cashwell says officials are working to minimize delays.

Hopewell Man Shot To Death At Apartment Complex

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived they found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

3 Juvenile Home Safe After Possible Abduction At Chesterfield Towne Center

Chesterfield Police are looking to speak with three people after a potential abduction on...
Chesterfield Police are looking to speak with three people after a potential abduction on Saturday(Chesterfield Police)

A witness told investigators three people got into a fight at Chesterfield Towne Center, then two people allegedly forced the third to get into the back seat of an SUV.

In an update Sunday morning, police say the individuals involved in this case are juveniles and all are back safe with their families.

Early Morning Drizzle

After the early morning rain, skies are expected to be clear for this afternoon.

Highs in the low 50s.

