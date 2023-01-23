Monday Forecast: Early drizzle, then clearing and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drizzle and light rain for the morning commute, then clearing for midday/afternoon. Dry tomorrow before another soaking rain on Wednesday.

Monday: Clouds, Drizzle, and light rain this morning. Becoming partly sunny and breezy around 10am. highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60% in the morning)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with another soaking rain likely. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. This will be a tricky temperature day with areas SE of RVA jumping into the 50s (Rain Chance: 90%) Around 1″ Rain expected.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

