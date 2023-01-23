Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week.

On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money from the employee. After taking the money, the man left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got a call about a suspicious incident at Chesterfield Towne Center on Saturday, Jan....
Police: Everyone safe after possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around...
Hopewell man shot to death at apartment complex
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
‘The nation was shocked’: Army Lt. files motion for new trial following verdict
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested

Latest News

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
The Henrico County Public Schools' superintendent is making an urgent plea to families to help...
News to Know: Henrico Schools’ superintendent makes plea; Man shot to death at apartment complex; Partly sunny, breezy
Attending school board meetings, Becca DuVal became increasingly concerned about the division’s...
Richmond school leaders struggle with absenteeism rate; parent suggests policy changes
The Library of Virginia is celebrating its 200th anniversary with events throughout 2023.
Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary with a yearlong series of events