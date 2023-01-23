Man wanted in Forest Hill Avenue armed robbery last week
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man they say robbed a business last week.
On Jan. 20 around 3:19 a.m., officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
Investigators determined a man showed a firearm and demanded money from the employee. After taking the money, the man left the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.