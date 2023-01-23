Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hardee’s Superfan

Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary with a yearlong series of events

The Library of Virginia is celebrating its 200th anniversary with events throughout 2023.
The Library of Virginia is celebrating its 200th anniversary with events throughout 2023.(Graphic via Library of Virginia)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a series of events to honor the state’s oldest institution dedicated to the preservation of history and culture.

Events will feature an anniversary exhibition, multimedia experience, a panel discussion, the launch of mobile programming and more.

Founded on Jan. 24, 1823, by the General Assembly, The Library of Virginia was created to organize, care for and manage the state’s growing collection of books and official records. The collection has since increased to more than 1 million books, newspapers, maps, prints and photographs, as well as 130 million manuscript items, making the Library the most comprehensive resource in the world for the study of Virginia history, culture and government.

“It’s exciting to celebrate this milestone as one of the oldest state libraries and archives in the nation,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra Treadway. “We invite the community to join us at the various activities planned to mark our rich history and hope all Virginians will discover ways to be more engaged with us as we enter our third century.”

All events are free and open to the public, take a look at the list of events below:

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

The Origins of the Library of Virginia’s Book Collections

This event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the Library of Virginia conference rooms.

More information

Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

200 Years, 200 Stories: An Exhibition

This ongoing event will be held in the exhibition gallery and lobby at the Library of Virginia.

More information

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

(Black History Month panel discussion) The First Civil Rights: Black Political Activism After Claiming Freedom

This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lecture hall & lobby at the Library of Virginia.

Friday, March 3, 2023

First Fridays at LVA: Collections Show & Tell

This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Library of Virginia lobby & conference Rooms.

Saturday, March 25, 2023

LVA On the Go at Suffolk Public Library

This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk Public Library located at 443 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

(Woman’s History Month panel discussion) A Woman’s Place is in the House...of Delegates

This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lecture hall at the Library of Virginia.

Friday, June 2, 2023

First Fridays at LVA, Maps: Your Place in Virginia

This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Library of Virginia lobby & conference Rooms.

Friday, July 7 - Saturday, July 8, 2023

Virginia Folklife Celebration

This event is a two-day folklife festival held in the lobby at the Library of Virginia.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

First Fridays at LVA: Your Virginia Story

This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Library of Virginia lobby & conference Rooms.

Monday, Oct. 9 – Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration Events

The Literary Awards will celebrate past award finalists and winners in a weeklong series of events at the Library of Virginia.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

First Fridays at LVA: Capture Your Traditions

This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Library of Virginia lobby and conference Rooms.

