Hopewell man shot to death at apartment complex

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex overnight.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived they found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

