Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

General Assembly to weigh proposal to turn college savings surplus into scholarships

State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, estimates that at least 2,200 annual scholarships of...
State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, estimates that at least 2,200 annual scholarships of $25,000 could be awarded from the surplus funds.(WWBT)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a review found a Virginia college savings program has racked up more than a billion dollars in surplus funds, a lawmaker is proposing to put that money toward scholarships for low-income students.

“I think this is a unique opportunity for us to use these dollars forever,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, the patron of Senate Bill 1461. “As soon as I saw that there was a surplus of that size, I wanted to make sure we didn’t spend it.”

Surovell’s legislation would create the Virginia College Opportunity Endowment and Fund to distribute hundreds of annual scholarships to Virginia students eligible for Pell Grants who attend any of 12 public universities.

He estimated that at least 2,200 annual scholarships of $25,000 could be awarded from the surplus funds.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are looking to speak with three people after a potential abduction on...
Police: Everyone safe after possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for reports of shots fired around...
Hopewell man shot to death at apartment complex
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
‘The nation was shocked’: Army Lt. files motion for new trial following verdict
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested

Latest News

13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March 2021.
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary with a yearlong series of events
Library of Virginia celebrates 200 years
The Library of Virginia is celebrating its 200th anniversary with events throughout 2023.
Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary with a yearlong series of events
Teen pleads guilty to killing Lucia Bremer
Teen pleads guilty in killing Lucia Bremer