Gas prices climb nearly 20 cents in one week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices are on the rise across the Commonwealth.

In the Richmond Metro region, a gallon of gas climbed nearly 20 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Richmond was sitting at $3.16 cents a week ago. The prices have now doubled, averaging $3.34.

Gas experts say the higher gas costs are likely because of higher crude oil prices.

“Anyone who wants to know what’s happening with the price of gas all you have to do is look at where crude oil is going and there is no one in the state of Virginia very few people in the united states who determine what the price of crude oil is going to be,” said Mike O’Connor with Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association.

International affairs are contributing to those rising crude oil prices, like COVID restrictions being lifted in China and the country having to meet higher quotas for oil.

“Around the 1st of the year, crude oil was about 73 dollars a barrel. Today, it’s about 79 dollars a barrel so that’s a 15 percent increase,” Mike stated.

When asked if these gas prices might soon start coming down, AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said it’s hard to tell. But he did offer up some tips that drivers can use to cut back on fuel usage.

“So for drivers I really think this is a time period to start thinking about how you can conserve gas, maybe that’s combining all of your trips for the day into one trip instead of going out and back. that all just burns gas do it all at one time,” Dean explained.

AAA also recommends staying on top of routine maintenance to conserve fuel as well as making sure you’re taking off slowly and smoothly from stop lights.

