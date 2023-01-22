Sunday Forecast: Cold and Rainy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a cold and cloudy day as rain arrives by mid-morning. It’ll be a cold rain for most with areas NW staying in the 30s today

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely, steadier rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals 1/2 to 3/4″. Lows in the low 30s, highs around 40 but staying in the 30s Just west of RVA, (Rain Chance: 100%)

Monday: A lingering shower possible. Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with another soaking rain likely. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in upper 40s (Rain Chance: 90%)

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s

