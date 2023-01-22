Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sports & Entertainment Authority to host baseball classic youth tournament



By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority will host the inaugural Henrico Baseball Classic as its first event during Memorial day weekend.

Created with Glen Allen-based Premier Sporting Events of Virginia, the event will showcase dozens of youth teams ages 8 and under through 14 and under.

The tournament will begin on Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 and games will take place at RF&P, Tuckahoe and Dorey parks.

Registration is open to independent travel teams as well as those from recreation leagues in and outside Henrico.

“We are excited to partner with Premier Sporting Events of Virginia to present the Henrico Baseball Classic,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority. “It’s our first homegrown, signature event – one that will showcase many of our outstanding travel and association teams and bring their players, coaches and families together as one baseball community.”

Established by the board of supervisors, the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority has identified creating “homegrown” sporting events as one of its guiding pillars.

The Authority was created to enhance sports tourism and manage facilities, including an indoor sports and events center that is under construction at Virginia Center Commons.

“The Henrico Baseball Classic will continue to position Henrico as a destination for sports tourism, showcase the significant commitment the county is making in youth baseball and softball facilities, and provide an opportunity for young athletes to play what we believe is the greatest game on Earth,” said Brian Harris, managing director of Premier Sporting Events of Virginia.

Last year, Henrico completed more than $3 million in field renovations to create a premier baseball stadium at Dorey park with amenities such as sunken dugouts, covered bleacher seating, a digital scoreboard and LED field lighting.

The Sports & Entertainment Authority and the Division of Recreation & Parks also are working together to develop an additional six-field baseball complex at Glover Park.

“As we develop new facilities, it’s imperative that we maintain a pipeline of players,” Bickmeier said. “What better way to do that than to create our own events to highlight our county’s athletes and youth associations?”

Click here to register a team or learn more about the Henrico Baseball Classic.

