Police investigating possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are working to find out if a man is alright after a potential abduction Saturday.

Officers got a call about a suspicious incident at Chesterfield Towne Center. A witness told them three people got into a fight, before two people allegedly forced the third person into the back seat of an SUV.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a gray SUV that may be an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada. (Chesterfield Police)

Police say they’re now looking for a gray SUV that may be an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

