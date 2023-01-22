Police investigating possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are working to find out if a man is alright after a potential abduction Saturday.
Officers got a call about a suspicious incident at Chesterfield Towne Center. A witness told them three people got into a fight, before two people allegedly forced the third person into the back seat of an SUV.
Police say they’re now looking for a gray SUV that may be an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.
If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
