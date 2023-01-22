Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police investigating possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Solvers
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are working to find out if a man is alright after a potential abduction Saturday.

Officers got a call about a suspicious incident at Chesterfield Towne Center. A witness told them three people got into a fight, before two people allegedly forced the third person into the back seat of an SUV.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a gray SUV that may be an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan...
Police say the suspect vehicle is a gray SUV that may be an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.(Chesterfield Police)

Police say they’re now looking for a gray SUV that may be an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holman Middle School in Henrico County’s West End was put in a "lock and teach" after a student...
Henrico student taken into custody after weapon found in backpack
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student released from hospital; school remaining closed
Mark P. Failey of Hampton, Va. has been charged with assault on law enforcement and obstruction...
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
Six newborn puppies were found abandoned near Cedar Fork Road in Caroline County.
‘It’s very concerning’: 6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
‘The nation was shocked’: Army Lt. files motion for new trial following verdict

Latest News

Rain likely on Sunday
Rain likely on Sunday
Walmart Employee Allegedly Shoots Woman In Store Before Killed By Police
Walmart Employee Allegedly Shoots Woman In Store Before Killed By Police
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
‘The nation was shocked’: Army Lt. files motion for new trial following verdict
The attorneys representing Lt. Caron Nazario filed a motion for a new trial on Friday, followed...
‘The nation was shocked’: Nazario files motion for new trial following verdict