Henrico police now accept applications for citizen’s police academy

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico police are now accepting applications for the citizens and senior citizen police academy.

Candidates will have the opportunity to explore specialized tactical units and learn different police practices such as processing a crime scene and making critical decisions using force simulation. Candidates will also get to experience the fast-paced environment of the emergency 911 center and take advantage of ride-along opportunities with officers.

The academy is free and open to citizens of Henrico County ages 18 or older and 55 or older for seniors. Employees of Henrico County, the immediate family of Henrico Police and volunteers for Henrico police are also welcome to apply.

Citizens academy will take place on Tuesday nights starting Feb, 28 to May, 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Senior citizens academy will take place Wednesday mornings starting March 1 to May 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All applicants must be able to pass criminal history DMV check as a part of the application process.

The deadline to apply is January 31, 2023. For more information or to apply, click here.

