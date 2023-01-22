City of Richmond releases new website making it easier to locate towed cars

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Have you ever gotten your vehicle towed but didn’t know where it went? The city of Richmond has a new website to help. It lets you check online to see where your car has been towed.

The new website has a list of all of the vehicles recently towed in Richmond thanks to information entered by towing companies when a car is hauled away.

Chances are, you probably know at least one person who’s had their car towed in Richmond. Parking signs are posted all over the city, each giving different restrictions for when or where you can park your car. Getting towed is something city councilor Mike Jones knows all too well.

“I’ve had my car towed before and the first thing that comes to mind is where is it, was it really towed, was it stolen? And quite honestly it’s a stressful time,” Jones said.

He says the city’s new towing records website benefits him and those trying to park in Richmond.

“It’ll help an individual find out where their car is, locate their car and go get it so hopefully it alleviates making 1500 phone calls to figure out where’s my car,” explained Jones.

The city is encouraging people to check the website before reporting their vehicle as stolen. When you go online you can type in information about your car like the make, model, and time it was towed to check and see where it might be.

“You can find out who towed it, how can I go and get it, and how can I ensure that I don’t incur more fees by leaving it on the lot,” Jones stated.

The city says that once your vehicle is towed, it will stay on the website for 14 days.

