Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Celebrate Madi Gras at Busch Gardens

The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27(Busch Gardens)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens will host Mardi Gras events every weekend starting Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Guest will experience live music, classic Cajun flavors, and returning favorites like Carnaval Imaginique and an electrifying cirque show in the Globe Theatre.

This year’s celebration will include a Mardi Gras street party parade featuring ribbon dancers, stilt walkers, beads and more.

Colorful entertainment featuring jester drummers, a DJ and street performers will promote an exciting New Orleans-style environment for the whole family throughout all nine of Busch Gardens’ villages.

Guests can choose multiple menu items featuring Mardi Gras-inspired dishes like a Crawfish Boil, King Cake cinnamon rolls, and beignets. Age-appropriate adults will also have to have the option to choose from a selection of handcrafted cocktails.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind party with three world-class roller coasters, over fifteen rides and kid-friendly play areas.

The festivities will take place every Friday through Sunday, plus Presidents’ Day, from Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 26

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student released from hospital; school remaining closed
Chesterfield Police are looking to speak with three people after a potential abduction on...
Police: Possible abduction at Chesterfield Towne Center involves juveniles, all safe
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
‘The nation was shocked’: Army Lt. files motion for new trial following verdict
Holman Middle School in Henrico County’s West End was put in a "lock and teach" after a student...
Henrico student taken into custody after weapon found in backpack
Six newborn puppies were found abandoned near Cedar Fork Road in Caroline County.
‘It’s very concerning’: 6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County

Latest News

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California
All police academy applicants must be able to pass criminal history DMV check as a part of the...
Henrico police now accept applications for citizen’s police academy
Towing website
City of Richmond releases new website making it easier to locate towed cars
The city is encouraging people to check the website before reporting their vehicle as stolen.
City of Richmond releases new website making it easier to locate towed cars